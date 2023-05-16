Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

4-star Aaron Butler may have put all of the infamous college recruiting hat dance videos to shame with his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes football team on Tuesday. Butler announced his decision to commit to Colorado Football in the comments section of head coach Deion Sanders’ Instagram Live.

Here’s what the 4-star, two-way talent posted into Sanders’ comments section, per On3 Sports.

“Well, I think that describes me to a tee Coach, no cap,” Butler wrote. ” With that being said, I want to officially announce my commitment to the University of Colorado to the world. #WECOMING.”

Then, Butler joined Sanders’ live feed shortly after, with the latter going off to celebrate yet another recruiting victory with a fellow member of the coaching staff in the background.

All of the fans who joined Sanders’ Instagram Live likely didn’t expect to see one of their fellow viewers commit to Colorado football right in front of their eyes.

You have to hand it to Deion Sanders, though.

He played football with a flair- and he handles business as a college football coach the same way.

How many coaches are going to host Instagram Live sessions, never mind have recruits join them on said sessions to announce their commitment?

People may not like his methods, but Sanders is great for college football.

And, while there have been some bumps in the road, he has proved that he can attract top-tier talent to the Colorado football program, which is coming off of a one-win season.

And he does it with a flair.