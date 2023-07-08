The Colorado football program continues to benefit from Deion Sanders' arrival as the new head coach. Aside from a plethora of new recruits, the Buffaloes are set to lure in a proven NFL coach by the name of Pat Shurmur.

Via Carl Reed Jr:

“Veteran NFL Coach Pat Shurmur has been on Campus at Colorado this week, per source. He is expected to join the staff as an analyst moving forward. Shurmur brings over 20 years of NFL coaching experience and was the AP NFL Assistant Coach of The Year in 2017.”

Reed also noted that the addition of Shurmur is expected to help the offense and the players' mindset of one day making the NFL:

“Colorado football will be looking for him to add to the culture they are establishing offensively. And to give the players another resource, in their pursuit of reaching the NFL.”

Shurmur was the head coach of the New York Giants for two years and most recently held the offensive coordinator position for the Denver Broncos from 2020-21. He's coached over 20 years in the NFL and played a key part in the Minnesota Vikings making the NFC Title Game six years ago.

Aside from that, he's also held positions at the college level at Michigan and Stanford. Another former co-worker of Shurmur, Mike Zimmer, has also joined the Colorado football coaching staff as an analyst.

Deion Sanders is cooking something big and hoping to make the Buffaloes an absolute force next season. He's got the right resources to do so.