As a flurry of signings and player movements currently take place all over the NFL, one particular transaction sent a jolt throughout the league. On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens landed one of the most coveted running backs in free agency, Derrick Henry. This prompted a flurry of reactions from the football community, and that included Colorado head coach Deion Sanders himself.
Coach Prime was in awe of the Ravens' big move. He put out a tweet, which somehow managed to throw shade at the NBA as well.
“@KingHenry_2 (Henry) with the @Ravens & @Lj_era8 (Lamar Jackson). Lord have mercy on the rest of the league because it's a rap!!! The @NBA would've blocked this move. WOW! This is epic but I hate the way we've allowed the RB position to be devalued. #CoachPrime”
Sanders seems to remember what happened more than a decade ago when the NBA made headlines by vetoing a potential trade that would have sent Chris Paul to the Los Angeles Lakers. Of course, that 2011 decision was the only one of its kind in NBA history, but it was such a huge ordeal that it's still talked about today.
Going back to the present, Derrick Henry joining a powerhouse such as the Baltimore Ravens puts the team as a Super Bowl favorite once again. The Ravens may have lost Gus Edwards to the Los Angeles Chargers, but a four-time Pro Bowler such as Henry coming in more than makes up for it.
Henry and Lamar Jackson are expected to dominate defenses with their rushing prowess in what looks like another dominant season this 2024.