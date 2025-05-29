While Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh extols the potential of Isaiah Likely, the team is also focused on getting its defense on the same level as the offense. And part of that help could come from the Ravens rookie who stood out the most in the 2025 minicamp.

When NFL observers look back at the 2025 NFL Draft, they may talk about how the Ravens rode off like bandits. They grabbed Malaki Starks in Round 1 despite picking at No. 27 overall. But a bigger surprise came in Round 2 when the Ravens landed a guy who some considered to have top-10 overall talent.

Edge rusher Mike Green has already impacted the team with a strong minicamp.

Ravens edge rusher Mike Green looking good

Green didn’t go as high as he hoped, but said things worked out great, according to baltimoreravens.com.

“I'm just blessed to be here,” Green said. “Unfortunately, I didn't get picked up in the first round like I wanted to. That was a goal I set for myself. But coming to the Ravens was a blessing in disguise. I can honestly say I don't think there's a better franchise I can be a part of.

“I'm just looking forward to moving on with my life and with my career. Every team asked me [about the allegations] and I've been completely open about everything. It's something I had to go through, I got through it, and from this point forward I'm just focusing on moving on.”

Green endured a long wait, but said it thrilled him to hear Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta on the other end of the phone call.

“It means a lot,” Green said. “This team has a lot of great culture that's been going around, and you have to think about the guys who have been through here: Ray Lewis, Terrell Suggs, and so forth. It means a lot more since I'm a defensive player, as well. And just seeing all those great defensive players walk through here, it means a little bit more, for sure.”

The Ravens couldn’t believe their eyes when Green remained on the board for their Round 2 pick. DeCosta compared the feeling of watching highly-ranked players fall down the board to being like players not talking to a pitcher during a no-hitter bid. You don't say anything for a while.

“If Mike Green is there,” DeCosta said at the time. “I mean, we've got to take him at 59 if he's there. He won't be there.”

Edge Mike Green trying to move forward

One of the reasons Green fell in the draft came from allegations of sexual assault while in high school and college. The first came in Williamsport, Va. The second incident occurred at the University of Virginia, where he was dismissed from the program in September 2022. No formal charges were filed. Green denied any wrongdoing.

Still, the accusations prompted many NFL teams to look elsewhere. Green said he doesn’t have anything to hide, according to nytimes.com.

“Every team asked me, and I’ve been completely open about everything, and it is something that I had to go through, and I got through it,” Green said. “Like I said, at this point forward, I’m just focused on moving on with my career (with) the Ravens. It’s an honor. And like I said, I’m glad to see what the future might hold for me.”

Green led the FBS in sacks last season with 17. Also, he racked up 23 tackles for loss at Marshall University. However, all of that potential didn’t sway any team into grabbing him in the first round.

Mike Green said he's fighting through distractions

“It’s tough,” Green said. “Just knowing that you have first-round potential. And just knowing that, regardless what team you were going to go to, that you just wanted a chance to get out of the first round. And that was a goal that I set for myself. I didn’t really get to that goal, but coming to the Ravens was a blessing in disguise, and I live by that, and I mean that. I honestly can say I don’t think there’s a better program or franchise that I can be a part of than the Ravens. I’m ready to get to work.”

It’s clear the Ravens think highly of Green. Still, they list him as second team on the depth chart. He sits behind Odafe Oweh at the Sam linebacker position. But look for Green to make a big impact, even early in the 2025 season.

ESPN’s Mike Clay projects Green for a modest 3.4 sacks this season. But if Green totals less than four sacks, it will be a disappointing season. A more reasonable total would be eight. The logic behind a higher projection comes from the fact the Ravens’ defense should be among the NFL’s best in 2025. They should put plenty of pressure on opposing quarterbacks and give Green, and others, opportunities for sacks.