The 2025 NFL season will be hugely important for the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore has come so close to the Super Bowl over the past few season, but they've always fell just short. Now the Ravens are prepared to do whatever it takes to earn their place in Super Bowl 60. One NFL insider believes the Ravens could go on a spending spree to make that happen.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell handed out superlatives to NFL teams in a recent article. He called the Ravens the team “most likely to sign a post-June 1st free agent.”

Barnwell explained that Baltimore's love of compensatory picks could cause them to wait until after June 1st to sign more players.

“Every team pays lip service to the value of compensatory picks, but few teams actually invest as much in the process as the Ravens,” Barnwell wrote. “With a steady stream of talented draftees coming through the organization, general manager Eric DeCosta has been comfortable letting players leave in free agency while using the draft and the post-June 1 market to supplement his roster. After June 1, free agent additions no longer impact the compensatory pick formula, allowing DeCosta & Co. to lock in their selections for the next draft.”

Baltimore is currently projected to receive two fifth-round picks and one seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

This theory could explain why the Ravens only signed a handful of players during NFL free agency in March.

Which players could the Ravens target in a summer spending spree?

But which players might the Ravens go after, if they do in fact go on a spending spree?

Barnwell suggested a few intriguing options.

“Though they added much-needed help for their offensive line in the draft, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them look for some veteran interior help, with former Cardinals guard Will Hernandez the best remaining option,” Barnwell wrote.

Baltimore could also take a swing on former first-round pick Jedrick Wills. He flamed out with the Browns after a few solid seasons and is now looking for another team. Even though he used to play tackle, he could always slide into the interior and fill a big need for the Ravens.

Finally, Barnwell suggested Kyzir White as a possible off-ball linebacker addition. He would provide depth behind Roquan Smith and Trenton Simpson.

It will be interesting to see if the Ravens do in fact add more players before training camp.