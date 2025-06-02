The Baltimore Ravens have yet to get over the hump that is stopping them from returning to the Super Bowl. Since winning the Lombardi trophy in 2012, the Ravens have made it to the AFC Championship game just one time, and they lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Last season, the Ravens fell short against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

Despite their playoff shortcomings, the Ravens have been one of the best teams in the NFL. Lamar Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and Derrick Henry has proven to be ageless as he continues to run through defenders. Additionally, Kyle Hamilton, Roquan Smith, Nate Wiggins, and Marlon Humphrey have led Baltimore to be one of the best defensive teams in football.

Heading into the new season, the Ravens are looking to not only win their division and make the playoffs, but also get back to the Super Bowl. Baltimore could have a few more moves to make, but as it stands right now, the team is just as good as it was last season.

Below are three hidden gems on the Ravens roster right now that a lot of football fans may not know about.

Defensive Lineman Travis Jones

Travis Jones is one of the better interior defensive linemen in the NFL. He was drafted back in 2022 in the third round of the NFL draft out of the University of Connecticut. He quickly made an impact for Baltimore, but he has yet to make a Pro Bowl.

Jones had a breakout year in 2024, though. He finished with a career-best 42 total tackles and a PFF grade of 69.9. The 6-foot-4 338 338-pound interior lineman had the 27th-best interior lineman PFF grade and the 13th-best run defense grade (72.0). He is going to stuff runners at the line and create chaos in the middle.

The 25-year-old is entering his fourth season in the NFL, and he is poised for another great season. He has a lot of competition from other teams when it comes to the awards at the end of the year, but he is more than capable of becoming a top defensive lineman in football.

Edge Rusher Odafe Oweh

Oweh is coming off the best season of his young career. The 26-year-old was a first-round pick in 2021, but there he was not living up to the expectations. Before 2024, the most sacks he had in a season were five, and he was just not very consistent.

Last year, though, Oweh was able to show why he was such an early pick in the draft. The edge rusher had 10 sacks, 39 total tackles, a forced fumble, and 9.5 stuffs. Those stats gave him a PFF grade of 71.5, which ranked 31st among all edge rushers. With that, Oweh had the 25th-best pass rush PFF grade among all edge rushers.

He seems to have found his stride as a pass rusher, and the Ravens are going to need him to have a repeat year if they want to beat the Bills or Chiefs in the playoffs.

Linebacker Jake Hummel

Hummel is one of those players who has not received a lot of playing time, but he has the talent. He went undrafted in 2022, but the Los Angeles Rams picked him up, and he was able to stick a little bit there.

Baltimore signed Hummel back in March, and they are hoping he can make an impact as a backup linebacker. Hummel will not get starting reps over Smith, but he could have a chance to get more playing time over Trenton Simpson.

Hummel played in all 17 games last year, but he averaged just one tackle per game. Still, the 26-year-old finished with a PFF grade of 77.1. He did not get enough snaps to be ranked among linebackers, but it shows how well he played when given the chance. The linebacker is much better on run defense, but he is a capable pass defender.

Hummel is definitely someone worth keeping an eye on as the season approaches.