The Baltimore Ravens have been busy this offseason as they attempt to revamp their roster and finally find their way back to the Super Bowl. One guy who figures to play a key role in the Ravens success next season is superstar running back Derrick Henry, and on Wednesday, the team reaffirmed their commitment to Henry with a historic contract extension.

After the Tennessee Titans let him hit free agency last offseason Henry signed a two-year, $16 million contact with Baltimore in free agency. He promptly turned in one of the best seasons of his career, racking up 325 carries for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground, while also catching 19 passes for 193 yards and another pair of scores. Even though he's set to enter his age 31 season, Henry is still one of the best running backs in the league, and the Ravens rewarded him with a two-year, $30 million contract extension.

“Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens reached agreement today on a two-year, $30 million extension that includes $25 million fully guaranteed over the next two seasons, per Todd France of Athletes First. It is the largest deal in NFL history for a running back over 30 years old,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Ravens hoping Derrick Henry finishes his career with them

Henry wasn't necessarily bad in 2023 with the Titans, but it appeared as though he was regressing, as his 1,167 rushing yards were his fewest over a full season since 2018. He shot down those concerns in a big way last season, though, as he was tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns, while also earning his fifth Pro Bowl selection, a spot on the Second Team All-Pro, and a fourth-place finish in the Offensive Player of the Year race.

After signing just a two-year deal last offseason, Henry was set to enter the final year of his contract, but he now is committed to the Ravens through the 2027 season. While he may decline as he gets older, Henry proved last year that he still has a lot of gas left in the tank, and he figures to play a big role in Baltimore's offensive game plan as they look to make a run to the Super Bowl this upcoming season.