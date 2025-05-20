Derrick Henry is committed to the Baltimore Ravens, and he's making sure his goals will help benefit the team.

On May 14, Henry signed a two-year contract extension with the Ravens worth $30 million total with $25 million guaranteed. This means he will stick with organization until the extension expires in 2027.

Henry provided his thoughts on the extension to media on Monday. He explained the goals he will set for himself as he looks to elevate his skillset to benefit the Ravens overall.

“I want to be great. No matter how good it is or how bad it is, I'm always focused on me trying to get better each and every day and each and every way I can. I think, for you to be great, you have to focus on being consistent. You got to outwork everybody and that's the approach I have to take,” Henry said.

“I love football; I love playing. I know people look at the age, but I don't really try to focus on that; I just focus on: How can Derrick Henry be better? How can Derrick Henry help the Ravens get to where they want to get to?”

What lies ahead for Derrick Henry, Ravens

Derrick Henry continues to shine as one of the best running backs in the NFL. With his new extension, the Ravens will continue to benefit from his elite talent at the position.

Henry made history throughout his first year with the Ravens. He became the first running back in NFL history with 1,500 or more rushing yards and 15 or more rushing touchdowns in three different seasons, going on to earn his fifth overall Pro Bowl selection.

Henry played all 17 games in 2024, dominating as Baltimore's leading option. He made 325 rushes for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also made 19 catches for 193 yards and two scores.

The Ravens will aspire for Super Bowl contention in the 2025 season after losing 27-25 to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round in the 2024 campaign.