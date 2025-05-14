Derrick Henry turned heads on Wednesday after signing a two-year, $30 million contract extension. It keeps the star running back with the Baltimore Ravens through the 2027 season. Not long after the deal was announced, Henry hopped on social media and shared his reaction to the big signing.

The 31-year-old running back was extremely grateful after signing his new deal. Henry gave a shoutout to the Ravens' franchise, his teammates, and the fans for the opportunity to play in Baltimore. Additionally, Derrick Henry hinted at Super Bowl aspirations with the organization in his post as well.

“Flockkkkkk. God is good!! @Ravens I'm appreciative & grateful for everyone a part of this great organization & a BIG S/O to all my teammates to be able to make this possible. Thank you, Flock Nation, for always supporting. Working as hard as I can to be able to contribute to us holding up that trophy when it's all said & done.”

Derrick Henry's $30 million contract extension is the biggest deal a running back over 30 years old has signed in NFL history. Despite numerous individuals pounding the drum that teams shouldn't pay running backs, Henry continues to prove otherwise.

After having an illustrious career with the Tennessee Titans, Derrick Henry has continued playing at a high level in Baltimore. In his first year with the Ravens, the five-time Pro Bowler accumulated 1,921 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns off 325 attempts. His 16 scores led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in the 2024-15 campaign.

Henry has been one of the best running backs in the league over the years. He's surpassed the 1,000 rushing yards mark in six of his nine years in the league. In 2020, he became the eighth player in league history to surpass 2,000 yards rushing in a single season.

Expectations are high, not just for Derrick Henry, but for the Ravens as a whole next season. Baltimore has made the playoffs in three consecutive years in a row. However, the franchise has failed to reach the Super Bowl since 2012.