As Lamar Jackson's emerging Baltimore Ravens weapon in Isaiah Likely, is preparing for the upcoming season, he would give his thoughts on the rivalry with the Cincinnati Bengals that left Kay Adams facepalming. With the Ravens hosting the Bengals in another primetime game, much to the dismay of Joe Burrow, Likely would speak about the rival's venue in Paycor Stadium, or lack thereof.

When Adams would ask Likely about Cincinnati fans and Burrow pointing out another primetime game between them with Baltimore as the home team, the tight end said he doesn't even know the name of the Bengals' stadium.

“I've seen a little clip. I mean, of Joe saying that he wants a game in Cincinnati, out there on primetime,” Likely said. “I mean, I don't even know what [they're] stadium is called, I just know when you come to the Bank on prime time television, I mean, that's just somewhere don't nobody else wants to be.”

Adams would tell Likely that his hilarious response could lead to “bulletin board material” for Cincinnati, making their matchup on Thursday night, Nov. 27.

Joe Burrow on the Ravens hosting the Bengals in another primetime slot

While the Ravens round out the roster in preparation for the upcoming season, there's no doubt anticipation for all of the divisional games, but now, after Likely's comments, Nov. 27 will be circled on the calendar. Subsequently, Likely spoke of how exciting primetime games are at M&T Bank Stadium.

“I mean, if you've ever been to the Bank on a Monday night, Thursday night,” Likely said. “When the crowds rocking, they start the game off, everything go pitch black. You see the purple lights go out. Oh, you know, the crowds are about to be rocking. And I feel like the Bengals always just happen to have those types of games where you come to the Bank.”

This stems back to Burrow's comments on reacting to Baltimore hosting another primetime game against the Bengals.

“You know, playing Baltimore for the fourth straight primetime year isn't ideal. Maybe we could get one of those in Cincinnati next year, please,” Burrow said Tuesday, according to Ari Melov. “Maybe an international game next year, too. Part of the reason why I wanted to do the quarterback show was I wanted to help grow the game internationally. So, to not have a stage like that is a little disappointing.”

Baltimore looks to improve after finishing with a 12-5 record, which won them the AFC North.