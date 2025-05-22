The Baltimore Ravens got things done with Derrick Henry. And Henry said his focus is settled now. However, a Lamar Jackson weapon, tight end Isaiah Likely, sent a message to Ravens fans about his contract situation.

However, it’s good news as Likely appears to be happy right where he is, according to a post on X by Kevin Oestreicher.

On @UpAndAdamsShow, Isaiah Likely shares a message for the Ravens and Ravens fans as extension questions rumble

“The Flock knows I love them. I love being here, I love being a Raven.”

Ravens TE Isaiah Likely said his focus is forward

Likely said he’s not looking back, and he wants to do his best on the field.

“I don’t try to think about last year,” he said. “I let my agent take care of that with the Ravens front office. (And) I just try to go out there and ball.”

Last season, Likely totaled 42 catches on 58 targets during the regular season. He finished with 477 yards receiving and six touchdowns. In his career, he has found the end zone 14 times. Furthermore, that TD total is pretty stout, and one reason the Ravens want to keep him on the roster.

However, it doesn’t help the Ravens that they opened the vault for the 30-plus-year-old Henry. Likely is 25 years old, and perhaps coming into his NFL prime. This year will be critical for Lively, who begins his fourth season.

What does John Harbaugh say about tight ends?

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he expects Lively to remain a teammate with tight end Mark Andrews, according to baltimoreravens.com. Additionally, there has been talk that the Ravens would let go of Andrews and put more on Lively’s plate.

“Mark's in a good place,” Harbaugh said. “He's working really hard. I do fully expect him to be playing for us next year. He's just too good a player.

“We'll see what happens, but my plans are that we've got Mark, we have Isaiah, we have Charlie, we have Pat Ricard all in place doing all those jobs.”

However, one problem is the contracts. Andrews, Likeyl, and Charlie Kolar are all entering contract years. The Ravens can’t afford to pay big money to all three players. That could hasten the departure of Andrews. Or if Andrews stays, Likely might not get paid and might wind up becoming a free agent after the 2025 season.

Likely is only projected for 51 targets, according to ESPN's Mike Clay. If that holds, that's only three targets per game. And it doesn't bode well for Likely's contract negotiations.