The Colorado football team vanquished its second foe of the season on Saturday as ‘Coach Prime' and the Buffaloes moved to 2-0 on the season. With gathered national media cameras, fans and journalists watching, the Colorado football team knocked off Big Ten foe and former Big 12 rival Nebraska with ease.

Following the game ‘Coach Prime' aka Deion Sanders roasted his son Shedeur for his attempt to copy his famous NFL dance. Sanders, the young star at quarterback and possible Heisman Trophy candidate, unloaded on Nebraska coach Matt Rhule in what was an emotional day for Colorado football and its fans.

The Buffaloes are scheduled to face in-state rival Colorado State next Saturday at home before a showdown with Pac-12 rival Oregon on the road this upcoming September 23. As the schedule heats up even further, the question is whether or not Coach Prime and the troops will be ready.

On Saturday after the game, another Sanders son, Deion Sanders Jr., fired back at critics on X in a post that has been viewed nearly a million times.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Y’all was talking all that shit… — Deion Sanders Jr (@DeionSandersJr) September 9, 2023

Sanders Jr. kept the heat check going two hours later as he let loose in a second post that was seen by nearly 200,000 people.

THE REJECTED WILL BE RESPECTED — Deion Sanders Jr (@DeionSandersJr) September 9, 2023

Some fans in the comments section of Sanders Jr.'s posts intimated that they not impressed with Colorado football just yet.

“Beat a projected bowl team (from this year) and we can talk. Congrats on beating the corpse of Nebraska Football.”

Oregon is the big litmus test for Coach Prime and Sheduer's team's potential, another fan said.

“Oregon in two weeks…Beat them and THEN you can talk prime. Beat up on two stinkers so far. You have four absolute ballers!!!” another fan said.

Many fans seemed undeterred by Sanders Jr.'s boast. They weren't impressed by the Buffaloes even after Saturday's win.

“So much talking for beating a program in shambles,” another fan added.

Sanders Jr. played his college ball at SMU. Shedeur Sanders played two seasons at Jackson State University, Deion's last stop, before transferring to Colorado football this season.