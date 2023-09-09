Shedeur Sanders did the “Prime Time” shuffle this afternoon and Deion Sanders had a hilarious reaction to it. The Colorado Buffaloes' star quarterback ran in a late fourth-quarter touchdown and hit the Prime Time shuffle as a homage to his father and coach.

Shedeur Sanders hit his fathers dance. 3 TDs for him today. Heisman??? pic.twitter.com/qHENOe8AuS — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 9, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Deion Sanders had the opportunity to react to Shedeur's attempt to mimic him in the postgame press conference.

“It was horrible because he didn't kick the feet up,” Sanders said after being asked to rate Shedeur's shuffle. “He don't want it. He don't have…Shedeur is not a dancer. I can't dance either. The only dancer in our family is Bossy…my daughter [Shelomi Sanders]. The rest of us, we didn't get that. The Lord passed us when it came to dancing.”

"It was horrible. Because he don't kick the feet up. He don't want it." Deion Sanders criticized Shedeur Sanders doing Deion's dance 😂 pic.twitter.com/g2mx8P5xPN — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 9, 2023

Shedeur had a lot to celebrate after his performance in the game. He solidified his Heisman case in today's game against Nebraska. Sanders threw for 393 yards on 31/42 passing and 2 touchdowns. He also rushed for 23 yards and the touchdown that inspired the Prime Time Shuffle.

According to Shedeur, this win was personal. He spoke about the importance of the win in the postgame press conference, saying, “It was extremely personal, we got out there and warmup and you got the head coach of the other team standing on the middle of the Buff,” the quarterback said. “A couple players do it, it’s fine—enjoy the scenery. But when you got the whole team trying to disrespect it, I’m not going for that at all—so I went in there and disrupted it. They knew off-rip, the Buffaloes mean a lot to me. That’s what I was saying pregame and I knew it was extreme disrespect.”

The Buffaloes look to continue their winning ways as they play another rival in Colorado State on September 16th at 10 PM EST. The game will air on ESPN.