Shedeur Sanders and Colorado football had said that the game against Nebraska was personal, and they played like it on Saturday, blowing out the Cornhuskers 36-14. As it turns out, Rhule and Nebraska had provided Sanders and company with some extra bulletin board material with their pregame actions.

Rhule and the Cornhuskers held a team meeting right on the Buffaloes' logo, something that Sanders took notice of as he walked onto the field for his pregame workout.

After Colorado football's win, Sanders blasted Rhule and the Huskers for their logo shenanigans, calling it “extreme disrespect,” per Jacob Tobey of 9news.

“It was extremely personal, we got out there and warmup and you got the head coach of the other team standing on the middle of the Buff,” the quarterback said. “A couple players do it, it’s fine—enjoy the scenery. But when you got the whole team trying to disrespect it, I’m not going for that at all—so I went in there and disrupted it. They knew off rip, the Buffaloes mean a lot to me. That’s what I was saying pregame and I knew it was extreme disrespect.”

Sanders said that the Buffaloes “mean a lot to him” and that he didn't appreciate the whole Nebraska football team standing on the logo.

The Colorado football star continued, saying that Rhule had “said some things” about Deion Sanders, prompting him to lose all his respect for the coach and his program.

Many pundits felt Rhule took a subtle shot at Sanders this offseason when he criticized coaches who couldn't wait for the transfer portal to open.

Sanders' Colorado football roster is comprised of mostly transfers.

Whether or not it was a shot, Shedeur Sanders and the Buffaloes took it–and the pregame logo disrespect–personally.

And they ultimately got the last laugh.