Colorado football is riding a three-game winning streak after a 48-21 victory over Central Florida in Week 5. Head coach Deion Sanders heaped praise over his 4-1 Buffaloes, as Heisman candidate Travis Hunter put together another captivating performance.

Hunter, the two-way phenom, recorded nine catches for 89 yards and one touchdown. That was just on offense. On defense, the junior picked off a pass from KJ Jefferson, and then hit the Heisman pose on the other end of the field.

“It’s who he is man, it’s who he is,” Sanders said, per Nick Kosko of On3 Sports. “The guy works his butt off at practice. That’s why nobody trips when he gets Sunday, Monday, Tuesday off. Nobody trips. Nobody say nothing. Because if they would, I would say, ‘Well, if you do what he does. You get that off too.’ It’s just that simple, with 100-some snaps a game, and he never tires. He’s just, he’s that kind of kid, and I can’t wait to see him continuously play.

“I mean I wish to God, the game was in a way that we could have got it and kept going with his 100-yard mark, even though he don’t care,” Sanders continued. “We care because we should be proactive when it comes to these young men.”

Sanders, Hunter and the Buffaloes head into a much-needed bye week, but will be back in action against a strong Kansas State team on October 12.

Colorado football's Travis Hunter setting a new bar

Through five games, Hunter is becoming one of the most decorated two-way players in the history of college football, and has distinguished himself from the pack this season. As he continues to put on eye-opening performances, many, including On3 Sports' Ari Wasserman, believe Hunter deserves Heisman consideration.

“We’ve seen two-way players before,” Wasserman wrote. “What we haven’t seen is a two-way player who plays every single snap on both sides of the ball, one who so tangibly impacts the game on every single play whether he’s involved or not. Hunter is one of the faces of Colorado football. It’s because he’s one of the best college football players we’ve ever seen. Hunter is Colorado’s best receiver and best defensive back. He’s one of a kind.

“With all of that information, how should we view him in the context of the Heisman Trophy if we aren’t viewing the Buffaloes as a legitimate College Football Playoff contender?”

Colorado plays a very tough schedule, so it's possible that the Heisman committee will take that into account by the end of the 2024-25 season.