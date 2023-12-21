Warren Sapp is joining the Colorado football coaching staff.

Colorado football had a terrific start to the 2023 season and the Buffaloes were the talk of the college football world. However, everything quickly came crashing down for Colorado, and now, Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes have a lot of work to do before the 2024 season. Sanders needs to add some more talented players, and he needs to complete his coaching staff.

One new member of the coaching staff for Colorado football is Warren Sapp. Sapp played college football at Miami, and he had a successful career playing in the NFL. He is now a Pro Football Hall of Famer. The next phase of his football life will be with Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.

“To see him go get his diploma, because I know what he wants to do, he wants to coach on this staff and he wants to be a part of this staff,” Sanders said in regards to Warren Sapp, according to a tweet from SportsCenter. “And he is going to be a part of this staff.”

Sanders has yet to indicate what Sapp's title will be on the Colorado staff, but he is expected to help coach the defensive line.

It should be another exciting offseason for Colorado, and this is one of what will end up being many moves made by the Buffaloes to get ready for 2024 in the Big 12.

Colorado started this season 3-0 before losing eight of their final nine games and finishing last in the Pac-12. Sanders will have to hit the portal hard again this offseason to get this team ready, and he knows what areas he needs to attack. It'll be interesting to see what kind of year they will have next season.