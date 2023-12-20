Colorado football Coach Deion Sanders got a big pickup in the transfer portal.

The Colorado football team is coming off of a 4-8 season that left a sour taste in the mouth of Deion Sanders, his two sons on the team, and a host of other talented young players.

Sanders has remained positive despite the tough finish to the season, however.

Recently, the Buffaloes lost a commit when his pledge was flipped to the Oregon Ducks. An ex-SEC QB was added to the Colorado football by ‘Coach Prime' and his staff.

On Tuesday, it was announced that a former Pittsburgh football EDGE had committed to join the fun in Boulder.

Sanders Adds to D-Line With EDGE Commit

A report from On3.com shared the news, that a 6-foot-4, 245 pound defensive lineman from the Keystone State is planning to play in Colorado next season.

Samuel Okunlola shared the news with the website after a season during which he notched five sacks, six tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.

Okunlola was rated as the 567th highest rated prospect according to the 2022 On3 Industry Ranking. He is the number 49 EDGE in the nation and number four player in the state of Massachusetts.

He will have three years remaining and has an NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) annual evaluation of $101,000.

Colorado Football to Rejoin Big 12

Sanders' team will test its mettle against the Big 12 Conference again in 2023.

The Buffaloes open the season on August 31 with a matchup against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field in Boulder, CO. It will be yet another chance for the 2023 Sports Illustrated ‘Sportsman of the Year' Sanders to prove his program has what it takes to compete for a championship some time in the near future.