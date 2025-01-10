The era of Deion Sanders leading the Colorado football team with his son, Shedeur Sanders, at quarterback is over. Shedeur played his final game with the Buffaloes in the Alamo Bowl a couple weeks ago, and now he will be going to the NFL. He had a lot of success at Colorado, and everyone is eager to see how he fares at the next level. Everyone is also eager to see how Deion handles his son being in the NFL.

There have been rumors about Deion Sanders potentially wanting to coach in the NFL, but right now, he is the head coach of the Colorado football team. Shedeur Sanders is leaving to go pro, and he likely isn't going to have his dad be his head coach anymore. Cam Newton is wondering how he is going to handle that.

“The biggest question for Shedeur Sanders is, can he be coached by other people outside of his father?” Cam Newton said on First Take. “Because when you look in the real world, when you think about the statistics, you've only had one coach since you were eight years old, and now you're 22. Can somebody really, and has he really been coached the right way to be able to say, ‘Hey, boy, sit down! Oh, that should, hold on, man, could you please sit down?' Because the offensive coordinator or the quarterback coach is employed by his dad. That's the realist.”

Newton is also curious how Sanders is going to handle being in an NFL locker room. For the first time in his career, he isn't going to be the big shot on the team.

“And what do you say to the NFL locker room of the veterans that have earned their right?” Newton continued. “Another question that I have is, what we've seen from Anthony Richardson this year, what we've seen from Bryce Young this year. Can Deion [Sanders] bench his son? Can Deion cut his son, Shilo [Sanders]? Or even just given the situation, like it's the big leagues in the NFL, and I know what that NFL locker room is going to look like, because now you're talking to men men not boys, you're talking to men men, that probably makes more money than you. So how do you say that in retrospect to that and that's just something to just think about.”

Stephen A. Smith is the main host of First Take, so he was part of this discussion. He responded to Newton with a question of his own, this one more centered around Deion Sanders instead of Shedeur.

“First of all, Deion Sanders and I go back more than two decades,” Smith said. “That's my brother. Got mad love for him, very proud of the job that he's done at Colorado. I still think it was a huge mistake by Florida State not to bring him on board. He wanted that job, and they didn't give him that opportunity. I think that I would love to see him in the SEC with a big time program with major, major dollars, where recruiting, and the NIL and all of that stuff wouldn't be an issue. Having said all of that, I think you asked the wrong question. You asked about, Shedeur Sanders and can he be coached by someone other than his dad? I would ask, can the dad coach someone else at the quarterback spot?”

Coaching your son is one thing, and coaching someone that you aren't familiar with is completely different. Stephen A. Smith definitely makes an interesting point.

“I believe in Deion Sanders,” Smith continued. “I believe in the job that Deion Sanders has done to prepare him so his sons for the next level. I believe in that, but in the same breath to piggy back off of the points that you made in terms of are you going to bench your son? Is somebody going to talk to this player, to your son, knowing they work for you, or assistant coach etc, etc. You could ask that question that way. What I would ask is, okay, when your son ain't the quarterback anymore. You know your son backwards and forward. He's got your DNA, your swag and everything that comes with it. We know who Shedeur Sanders is, we get all of that. What about when it's somebody else.”

A lot is changing for Shedeur and Deion Sanders. Both of them are entering some unfamiliar territory, and it's going to be interesting to see how it is handled.