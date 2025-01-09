With Shedeur Sanders destined for the NFL, many have wondered if Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders would follow his son to the league. If the former All-Pro returns to the league as a coach, rumors speculate that the Las Vegas Raiders would be his best fit.

The Raiders recently fired head coach Antonio Pierce after just one season, making them one of the many teams looking for their next leader. If Deion Sanders is to make the leap to the NFL, it would likely be with Las Vegas, per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

“When I polled league executives on Colorado coach Deion Sanders' prospects as an NFL head coach, they were nearly unanimous that the Las Vegas Raiders would be the best — and possibly only — fit,” Fowler wrote. “Sanders seems committed to Colorado but is an intriguing interview prospect. My guess is teams such as Vegas would at least want to hear what he has to say.”

Although ‘Coach Prime' has only been with Colorado for two seasons, he has drastically improved the team in both years. The Buffaloes were 1-11 the year before he was hired in 2023 when he raised their record to 4-8. Sanders led Colorado to a 9-4 finish in 2024, its best since 2016.

While Sanders has yet to turn Colorado into a national title contender, he has unquestionably become one of the most prominent coaches in college football. His notoriety and success within a small sample size have already raised questions about a potential leap to the NFL, particularly with the number of openings in 2025.

Raiders seek massive changes in 2025

Aside from head coach, the Raiders have a plethora of positions to fill in the offseason. Their offense has been a wreck for many years and suffered in 2024 without either a stable quarterback, running back or No. 1 receiver. All three figure to be priorities for Tom Telesco and Las Vegas in the offseason, particularly their quarterback need.

The Raiders own the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after going 4-13 in the regular season. Two unnecessary wins in the final three weeks pushed them down in the pecking order. That leaves them in a current state of uncertainty, with multiple teams ahead of them also targeting the top quarterbacks of the draft.

Shedeur Sanders' status in the 2025 NFL Draft is one of the main reasons Deion Sanders has been linked with the league. With many of the teams atop the draft in need of both a head coach and a quarterback, the two seem like a package deal.

Along with the Raiders, the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants are both in desperate need of a quarterback. Neither the Titans nor Giants fired their head coach after a miserable 2024 season, but throughout the year, both Brian Callahan and Brian Daboll were considered to be on the hot seat. Hiring Deion Sanders in the offseason would cement the idea that any team would be targeting Shedeur Sanders at the ensuing draft in Green Bay.