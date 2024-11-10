Deion Sanders and Colorado continue rolling with their successful season after a 41-27 victory to improve their record to 7-2. The Buffaloes are already bowl-eligible and have experienced a full season turnaround from last year's 4-8 season but it appears that the team is looking for even more as they eye a Big 12 Championship in their first season back in the conference.

The college football world is in awe of the success of the team, powered by prospective first-round NFL Draft prospects Sheduer Sanders and Travis Hunter. Many took to their X accounts to both celebrate and make sense of Colorado's success.

“College football doesn't have a face of their sport right now. Colorado is 7-2 and this team is more than just Coach Prime, Shedeur Sanders, and Travis Hunter. If @DeionSanders can take Colorado to the playoff, he can claim he's the face of the sport,” posted SiriusXM host Zach Gelb with a video accompanying him further explaining his thoughts.

“Deion Sanders took over an 1-11 Colorado team, the losses by an average of 32.4 a game. Now they are 7-2 and control their own destiny for the Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff bid,” posted Yahoo Sports columnist Dan Wetzel.

“Colorado is now 7–2 and the haters are SILENT !! Where will the goalposts move to next??? They’ve exceeded everyone’s expectations and are in control of their own destiny in the B12 !! Get that hate out yal heart and admit Prime is one of the best coaches in CFB this year,” @iammsuzy said defiantly.

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter were sensational in the game. Sanders threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns while Hunter tallied 9 receptions for 99 yards and one touchdown. With the win the Buffaloes are 5-1 in the conference and appear to be in good position to secure a bid to the Big 12 title game if they continue to hold serve in the final weeks of the season.

Colorado faces off against Utah next Saturday at 12 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on Fox.