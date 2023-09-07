The Colorado football team is still basking in the joy of its upset of College Football runner-up TCU. The Deion Sanders-led program has already exceeded expectations just a game into its 2023 season.

Recently a CU tight end shared his thoughts on the Colorado football roster purge that has fans talking. Sanders received stern approvals from HBCU representatives recently that show how beloved he is among historically Black colleges.

Now the question is whether or not Colorado football can continue its success. Defensive back Travis Hunter is the newest CU superstar, as shown by his incredible first game against Coach Sonny Dykes' Horned Frogs on the road.

The Buffaloes and their opponents are acutely aware of Hunter's talents on the football field, but he also has flashed incredible athletic prowess off of the field.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Hunter has been showing off an incredible array of dunks, special moves and acrobatics. The video proves just how talented and athletic the former HBCU athlete and Jackson State Tigers player truly is for Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program.

The next matchup for Colorado football could be the toughest and most important of the year. Now that the college football world knows just how talented Deion Sanders' team really is, a face-off with the Nebraska Cornhuskers has suddenly become a serious affair.

Matt Rhule's Nebraska team will be looking to make a name for itself at the expense of the Buffaloes.

It's up to Hunter, and the Colorado football team, to make sure that does not happen.