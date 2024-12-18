As Colorado football star Shedeur Sanders takes his talents to the NFL, head coach Deion Sanders has possibly found his replacement via the transfer portal in Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter, according to Matt Zenitz. The Colorado football team had lost a four-star signal-caller through the portal but gained a player who looks to fill in during this new era of the program.

Last season in his junior year, Salter threw for 1,886 yards to go along with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions while having a 48.3 quarterback rating. He has been with the Flames his entire collegiate career until now, where he will show off his skillset in Boulder.

There is no doubt that a new chapter of the team comes next season as besides their star quarterback transitioning to another level, Colorado football's other play-maker in Heisman-trophy-winning Travis Hunter also leaves the program. They now look for the future face of the program, which could be Salter in the short term.

Looking at the long-term face of the program, it could be Colorado football's latest four-star quarterback recruit in Julian Lewis who once committed to USC but changed his mind to play with the Buffaloes.

“BREAKING: Elite 2025 QB Julian Lewis has Committed to Colorado,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’0 185 QB from Carrollton, GA was previously Committed to USC Coach Prime got his GUY.”

Colorado football might have a long-term answer in Julian Lewis

As said before, he is a four-star player according to 247 Sports and was described by Andrew Ivins as a “de facto point guard,” which could be exactly what the school needs after the production of Sanders.

“A de facto point guard on the gridiron that can distribute the football like few others,” Ivins said in his scouting report. “Won’t blow many away with his build, but makes up for his subpar measurables with his ability to scan the field and manipulate defenses with his eyes. Compact release allows him to rip tight, accurate spirals to all different levels. Might not have a true cannon, but will drop balls over coverage well into the deeper third. Has proven to be a crafty mover both in and outside of the pocket and will extend plays like a true escape artist.”

“Elected to forgo his senior season after reclassifying and moving up a year, but has already shown that he’s well ahead of the curve, posting a 25-3 record in two seasons while competing in the Peach State’s highest classification,” The scouting report continues. “Size might be a sticking point for some, but rare intangibles make him one of the top passers in the 2025 cycle as he constantly finds ways to move the chains. Tailor made for a modern spread attack that wants to push the pace and constantly challenge defenses.”

It might be a tall task to expect Salter or Lewis to replicate what Sanders did at quarterback for the school, as last season, he threw for 3,926 yards to go along with 35 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His first season was in 2023, where he, with his father in head coach Deion Sanders, took the college football world by storm.

The Colorado football team this season finished with a 9-3 record, ranked 23rd in the entire country, as they next have a bowl game against BYU on Dec. 28.