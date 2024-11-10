While dominating the NBA hardcourt, LeBron James is still a college football fan at heart. The Los Angeles Lakers star has always been one to give others shine on social media and did so again after Week 11. James was one of the many who took note of a big performance from Colorado football star Travis Hunter and gave the Heisman hopeful his flowers on Instagram.

James re-posted a video of Hunter's touchdown against Texas Tech on his Instagram story with a simple caption. In a large font, the 39-year-old referred to Hunter as “H.I.M.”

With Bronny James' G-League debut on the same day as college football Week 11, LeBron James likely did not actually see the game live. However, he has been complimentary of Hunter's elite skill set all season and has been a known fan of the Colorado two-way star.

In the game, Hunter had nine catches for 99 receiving yards and one touchdown. Defensively, he nearly recorded a ming-boggling high-point interception that did not count due to an offsides penalty.

Colorado began the game down 13-0 but quickly erased the deficit with an overwhelming second half. In the final three quarters of the game, the Buffaloes outscored Texas Tech 41 to 14 to win by a final score of 41-27. Shedeur Sanders led the offense to another big showing, throwing for 291 yards with three touchdowns and no turnovers.

LeBron James' history with Colorado

Despite having no connection to Boulder or the Colorado Buffaloes, James has taken a liking to the Deion Sanders-led squad in 2024. It started with James sending Sanders a gift early in the year and has continued with ‘The King' routinely showing support for the team on social media.

James tweeted his excitement for the Buffaloes in August after Hunter's first touchdown catch of the season. He has celebrated the star duo of Sanders and Hunter several times since then and seemingly enjoys watching Colorado perform.

One thing James has not done is attend one of Colorado's games live and that is unlikely to change with the NBA now in full swing. However, the Buffaloes are inching closer to forcing themselves into a big bowl game appearance in the postseason with three games left in the year.