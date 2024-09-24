Colorado football two-way star Travis Hunter is admitting to taking a nice gift away from his coach. Hunter says he nabbed a pair of shoes that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sent to Hunter's coach Deion Sanders.

“I appreciate you, GOAT, appreciate you,” Hunter said in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter. The video showed Hunter taking a look at the beautiful sneakers that were black and gold in color.

In a humorous turn of events, Coach Deion Sanders came to look at the sneakers. Hunter tried to dissuade Sanders from keeping them, and it worked. The Colorado football athlete got to keep the shoes.

Travis Hunter is becoming one of the most recognized stars in college football

Travis Hunter is having an incredible season both on and off the football field. Off the field, Hunter is getting recognized and celebrated by celebrities. YouTube personality Kai Cenat made a viral video with Hunter showing him how to do a proper touchdown celebration. Hunter then responded by doing that actual celebration following the Buffaloes' win over Baylor in Week 4 of the season.

On the field, the two-way star is putting up some impressive numbers. Hunter plays both wide receiver and defensive back for Colorado football. He was recognized by the news media as the Preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. He's living up to that hype on defense, helping the Buffaloes to a 3-1 overall record. Hunter helped force a fumble in the Colorado-Baylor game that sealed the victory for the Buffaloes in overtime.

“Great, great, great, great win. Young men were resilient. They never gave up. They never surrendered. The coaches were still inspired. I mean, all the way to the end, they were still calling and devising things,” Colorado coach Sanders said after the Baylor game, per On3.

On offense, Hunter is also supporting the Colorado program. He's posted 472 receiving yards and five touchdowns through four games. He's also recorded 37 receptions this season for the Buffaloes, who are 1-0 in their first season of conference play in the Big 12. Arizona, Arizona State and Utah are also new to the league this season after all four schools departed the Pac-12 Conference.

Colorado next plays UCF on Saturday, for a chance to win their third game in a row. Hunter may decide to wear LeBron James' sneakers during the postgame or pregame festivities, so fans will have to keep an eye out for that.