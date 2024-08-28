Since joining the Colorado football program in 2023, head coach Deion Sanders has gained loads of attention. He has high ambitions for the programs, but he is not on good terms with everyone covering the team. ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum criticized Sanders for his reported move to ban a “Denver Post” reporter from speaking to him or the team. Former NBA player Matt Barnes is firing back at Finebaum, and he got personal.

After Sanders and Colorado banned Sean Keeler of the Denver Post from team press conferences, Finebaum fired this criticism:

“Coach Prime is showing he is not ready for primetime,” Finebaum said on an episode of ESPN's “Get Up.” “I find this whole thing disgraceful… treating reporters like seems like we're in some autocratic country. This is not America. I find him to be a bully and a hypocrite.”

Matt Barnes emphatically responds, defends Deion Sanders' Colorado impact

Matt Barnes wrote an elaborate response to Paul Finebaum's take and acknowledged the longtime reporter's work, but at the same time he did not hold back.

“I wanna start by saying I think you’re good at your job, you give solid insight to the college game. With that being said, you work for the Biggest & Best sports platform in the World. And no one knows who you are! You have weird fascination w @deionsanders and you’re trying to ride his wave the same way @skipbayless did w Bron for 20yrs,” Barnes began on Instagram.

“You’re mad he’s not speaking to media that either, disrespected his family, team or him.. I think your words were “This isn’t America” & “I’m mortified” for him not allowing columnist to disrespect…

BUT I guarantee you won’t say a word about the positive impact he’s making not only on the field but off. Preparing these young men not only for the nxt level in sports but Life. I’ve been out to Colorado, I’ve seen w my own eyes the tremendous eco system he’s built for these young men to succeed in LIFE, f*** sports!”

Barnes did not like the way Finebaum went at Sanders and defended the head coach, noting positive things he has done in the community.

Sanders and Colorado reportedly banned Sean Keely for “sustained, personal attacks.” Hopefully, interactions between media members, coaches, and programs can be civil going forward.

The Colorado football team will continue to focus its efforts on an improved showing during the 2024 season. Sanders and the Buffaloes look to amass a positive record and hopefully make a deep conference and national run.