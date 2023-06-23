The Colorado football program has a huge year ahead of them in the first campaign under head coach Deion Sanders. Kirk Herbstreit believes despite the hype that the Colorado football program is getting, coaches around the Pac-12 conference are ‘excited' to get their chance against the Buffaloes, via The Pat McAfee Show.

"In this era of the transfer portal I don't know if there's a more fascinating study than Colorado.. I do know that a lot of Pac-12 coaches are excited to play Colorado and I'm intrigued to see what happens" ~ @KirkHerbstreit #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/MUoumdNKRK — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 22, 2023

“I do know that there are a lot of Pac-12 coaches that are anxious to play Colorado…that's what makes it so exciting, before you didn't even know Colorado was playing…I'm very, very intrigued to see what happens with them…where does Colorado go?”

Overall, there is hype coming from all directions surrounding the Colorado football program. It will be interesting to see how impressive they are in their first season under Deion Sanders, but it would not be a surprise for them to be much more competitive. Sanders brought in pretty much an entirely new roster and he has made a name for himself as being one of the better coaches out there.

Although Pac-12 coaches are licking their chops in anticipation of playing the Buffaloes, they might not get many opportunities. Kirk Herbstreit goes on to say that the Buffaloes might be a candidate to move into the Big 12 after UCLA and USC leave the Pac-12 for the Big 10. Knowing Deion Sanders, he would jump at the opportunity for a big move to put his players on the map.

Still, all that can be guaranteed as of right now is that the Colorado football team will be playing in the Pac-12 this season under first-year head coach Deion Sanders. Tune in this fall to see if Sanders brings a winning brand of football to Boulder and wreaks havoc on his new conference.