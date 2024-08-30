The start of the Travis Hunter Heisman Trophy campaign got off to a flying start on Thursday night. The two-way star dominated Colorado football's season opener with seven catches, 132 yards and three touchdowns.

Hunter's final score of the night came in the form of a highlight reel grab in the right corner of the end zone, with a North Dakota State cornerback draped all over him, to extend Colorado's lead to 11 in the fourth quarter and put the game out of reach.

The day after the victory, Hunter's quarterback Shedeur Sanders described the superstar's efforts in one word.

“Legendary,” the Colorado QB posted on X, formerly Twitter, in response to a video of the grab.

The two stars, whom Deion Sanders reiterated after the game are both going to be top five picks in the NFL Draft, were the stars of the show in Colorado. Hunter added to his ludicrous receiving stat line with three tackles on defense, and the younger Sanders threw for 445 yards and four touchdowns in the victory.

Deion Sanders, Colorado football bracing for rivalry games after tough season opener

Colorado football is surely looking to improve on their 4-8 record in 2023, but they did themselves no favors with the schedule. After a tussle with one of the top programs in the FCS that came down to the wire, Deion Sanders and company are faced with back-to-back road rivalry games.

The first in the pair is a trip to Nebraska, whom Colorado beat handily at home last season. It will be the first big national showcase for five-star freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola, whom Travis Hunter and the Buffs will be looking to slow down. The Buffs will then take the quick bus trip up to Fort Collins for the Rocky Mountain Showdown against Colorado State, a rematch of their epic double-overtime clash in Boulder last season.

If anything became clear on Thursday night, it's that the Buffs will be relying on their stars to get them over the top. The defense looks suspect and the offensive line, while improved, was far from watertight. The onus will be on Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and company to propel the Buffs through the season.

Sanders and Hunter both have Heisman Trophy and NFL Draft hopes. If either of them win the award, they would be the first Colorado football player to take home the most prestigious honor in college football since Rashaan Salaam in 1994. It's safe to say they're off to a good start.