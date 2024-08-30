With the Colorado football's opening win against North Dakota State, 31-26, there was some questions surrounding if the outing was up to their level or not. One that was happy with the win, but also not totally satisfied was talented young Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders who spoke after the game Thursday to further explain his thoughts and emotions after the victory.

On the offensive side of the ball, Sanders had a virtually excellent game as he threw for 445 yards to go along with four touchdown passes (three of them to star Travis Hunter) and one interception. He would also complete 26 out of 34 pass attempts, which Sanders expressed how “every incompletion” resulted in him hurting according to ESPN.

“It was cool,” Sanders said Thursday. “But every incompletion, it hurts me inside a little bit. I'm excited for the win, but [there are] definitely situations in that game I personally could've handled better.”

Colorado football's Shedeur Sanders talks about the time management

The game would be pretty much a back and forth affair as North Dakota State, who were 10.5 point underdogs, kept themselves in the contest. Especially towards the end where Colorado football's clock management wasn't executed where instead of running the ball out with under two minutes left, they would attempt deep passes which Sanders acknowledged after the outing that he needs to be better in that aspect according to USA Today.

“Everything in my life, I always was able learn from it,” Sanders said. “So it's not too many mistakes you’re going to see me I made twice. So that’s just something I’m going to learn and understand that. And even if it looks super tempting… still, you just gotta go with it. So it’s a lot of situations like play clock and everything that we’re getting back into the flow of the game. But I’m just excited about the starting point and excited about getting everybody involved.”

Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders on his son Shedeur

Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders who shared a message after the win to the fans, spoke to the media as well and even expressed minor dissatisfaction despite getting the win. He would also address the time management in reference to his son Shedeur, explaining that he wanted to have a big play with wide receiver LaJohntay Wester.

“You ever feel like you won but you didn't win?” Deion Sanders said after the game to the media. “Let's move on from that. I'm going to try my best to hold back my anger. But we got a ‘W' so I'm happy.”

“Shedeur is such a good kid; sometimes it costs him, because at the end of the game we just want to run the ball (and) let’s get out of here,” Sanders said Thursday night. “And he took a shot to LaJohntay [Wester] because he wanted LaJohntay to have a big play … and he knew he was gonna have a one-on-one matchup. He just didn’t put it out there far enough. But that’s his character. I’m like, ‘Dawg. C’mon dawg. Not right now. It’s not time to be the good guy right now. It’s time to … put this game away.'”

At any rate, the Colorado football team starts 1-0 on the season as next Saturday they take on Nebraska.