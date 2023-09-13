Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders is racking up another honor after a second great game in the 2023 season. For the second straight week, Sanders was named one of the Manning Award Stars of the Week.

The Manning Award, named in honor of Archie, Peyton, and Eli Manning, was created in 2004 by the Allstate Sugar bowl. It started naming Stars of the Week in 2011, and names eight per week before picking one by the end of the following week to earn the title of “QB of the Week.”

Sanders made the list this week along with Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke, USC QB Caleb Williams, Washington QB Michael Pennix Jr., Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman, Oregon QB Bo Nix, Rice QB J.T. Daniels, and Texas QB Quinn Ewers. Sanders and Pennix Jr. were the only two quarterbacks to make the list in both week 1 and week 2.

Shedeur Sanders earned his spot on the list for a second week in a row after completing 31-of-42 passes for 393 yards and two touchdowns in the Buffaloes win over Nebraska. In week 1, he completed 38-of-47 passes for 510 yards and four touchdowns to nab one of the eight spots. However, Oregon State's DJ Uiagalelei would be named the QB of the Week for week 1 after going 20-25, 239 yds, 3 TDs in a 42-17 win over San Jose State.

At the end of the year, the Manning Award picks a winner for the entire season. Each of these 18 quarterbacks have gone on to play in the NFL. If Shedeur keeps playing like he has through two games, he has a good chance at becoming the next winner.