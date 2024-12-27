The Alamo Bowl will feature the epic finale of Colorado football's best offensive weapons before they begin prepping for the NFL. While Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter spearhead the 2025 draft class, Sanders spoke highly of his remaining wide receivers in the pecking order, per RK on X, formerly Twitter.

He led things off with LaJohntay Wester, who finished second on the team behind Hunter in yardage, receptions and touchdowns. Wester was phenomenal in man-to-man coverage this season, catching 70 passes for 880 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“LaJohntay for sure he's going to get open,” Sanders said. “He's a threat all over the field.”

He proceeded to talk about Will Sheppard and Jimmy Horn Jr, and what they bring to an offense. Sheppard was the Buffaloes' true No. 3 wideout, hauling in 47 passes for 617 yards and six touchdowns.

“Definitely a 50-50 ball guy,” Sanders said of Sheppard. “I know how to turn that switch on for him. Through good, bad, through everything, he overcame a lot this season.”

Horn Jr. showed a ton of route-running prowess, but recorded one touchdown through the air. Sanders noted that Horn played through “a lot of injuries” which didn't do his numbers justice last season.

“He hasn't been able to show his best yet,” Sanders continued. “So maybe it's not the perfect time right now for him to hit his peak. Maybe it's Year 3, Year 4 in the league if we're on the same team for him to maximize his full potential. He's able to get open, and when he's healthy he's very unstoppable and it's tough to guard him in man coverage.”

Colorado's offense had one of college football's best pass offenses in the 2024-25 season, averaging 327.2 yards per game and 35 total touchdowns.

Colorado football NFL Draft projections

With Sanders and Hunter projected to be top-two NFL Draft picks, many wonder where the rest of Colorado football's best weapons will land.

As it currently stands, Horn and Sheppard are the 41st and 45th best wide receiver prospects, per NFL Draft Buzz.