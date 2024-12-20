After Colorado football's Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy, it came with little surprise. However, the wide receiver and defensive back was surprised at the result. He explained on the Air It Out Podcast his immediate feelings about hearing his name be called.

“I was definitely surprised, but at the end of the day, I didn’t want anyone to tell me I won it beforehand,” Hunter said. “I wanted to take the whole moment in together as a family. With my teammates and stuff like that together. I wanted it to be a surprise, that’s why I didn’t write a speech. I wasn’t trying to be prepared, I just went up there and did my thing.”

Hunter was a huge favorite to win the Heisman Trophy he was as high as a -2000 favorite to win, with Ashton Jeanty at +800 as the runner-up. Charles Woodson was the only defensive player to win until Hunter won it. He's also only the fourth wide receiver to win the award as well. The list is Hunter, Tim Brown (1987 Notre Dame), Desmond Howard (1991 Michigan), and DeVonta Smith (2020 Alabama).

Travis Hunter's historic season with Colorado football is capped off with the Heisman Trophy

Although Hunter won the Heisman, many believe that he's ready to take that next step. Even the Colorado football star himself believes that he's ready. For example, his head coach, Deion Sanders, believes that Hunter will end up on an AFC team. After the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Giants, two AFC teams would have the No. 3 and No. 4 picks, respectively. The Jacksonville Jaguars and the New England Patriots.

Both teams could use a playmaker on either side of the field. Luckily for them, Hunter is elite at both sides of the ball. As a receiver, he caught 92 passes for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns. His reception and touchdown totals led the Big 12 for receivers. On the flip side, Hunter shined defensively. He had four interceptions, one tackle for loss, and a Big 12-leading 11 pass deflections. He had four of those in one game against Cincinnati.

However, the Buffaloes have one more game to play before their season is officially over. They'll take on a conference rival, BYU football, in the Alamo Bowl. Hunter will have another opportunity to showcase why he won the Heisman Trophy. While he could prepare for the draft, Hunter wants one last ride with the people who helped him achieve college football stardom.