Following a Colorado football's rout over Oklahoma State to wrap up their regular season, Shedeur Sanders hinted whether he and other teammates will suit up for the team's upcoming bowl game. Sanders gave the media an unmissable hint on that decision, per Ryland Scholes on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“It's a team thing,” Sanders said. “If me and Travis and a couple players aren't out there, the Buffs aren't gonna look the same.”

Following their win on Friday, it's unknown who the Buffaloes will face in their upcoming bowl game. However, that doesn't seem to matter to Sanders and the Colorado football program.

While it's been a hot topic this time of year for players entering the upcoming NFL Draft, Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team plan on playing in their final game of the season.

Colorado football team ‘going to finish' with strong bowl game efforts

Shedeur may have hinted at their players suiting up for the upcoming bowl game, but his father and head coach shut the door on the idea that the Buffaloes were pumping the brakes at this point in the season.

“Our kids are going to play in our bowl game because that's what we signed up to do, and we're going to finish,” Sanders said following Colorado's win over Oklahoma State. “We're not going to tap out because that throws off the structure of next season. There's a couple teams— you take note— they laid an egg in the bowl game, and they haven't recovered since. We don't plan on doing that. We plan on going out there and fighting, just like we fought today”

And while Colorado's upcoming opponent and bowl game designation is unknown, the Buffaloes' head coach had a strong message to send to the Colorado football fans.

“I wish we had say so in the bowl because I want to go somewhere near that our fan base can get there economically,” Sanders said. “I care about them just that much. I think we have one of the baddest— baddest means best— fanbases in the country. I mean, they show up and show out. In fact, today, they're loud, they're boisterous, they're supportive, and I love 'em. I absolutely love 'em because I've seen it go from nothin' to somethin'. And I think we— not me, we— had a lot to do with it.”

Considering both Shedeur and Deion Sanders' message heading into their upcoming bowl game, the Colorado football program looks to go out with one final bang in the 2024 season.