The Colorado football program took a tough 37-21 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks on Nov. 23. However, they still have one more regular season game to end their 2024 campaign on a high note. Moreover, the Buffaloes could be playing in a postseason bowl game, and Deion Sanders revealed insight that points to Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter's availability in the marquee contest.

When addressing the press on Tuesday, Coach Sanders did not say it outright, but he indicated that Shedeur Sanders and Hunter could potentially play in the bowl game, saying Friday's Oklahoma State matchup would not be the last time the stars would play in a CU uniform, Troy Finnegan of CU Sports Nation reports.

Sanders and Hunter both joined the Colorado football program in 2023 after stints with the Jackson State Tigers. They had strong debut seasons with the Buffaloes; however, injuries cut Hunter's season short. His 2024 impressive two-way showing has earned Heisman trophy consideration.

Offensively, Hunter has accumulated 1,036 yards and 11 touchdowns on 82 receptions. Defensively, he has totaled 30 total tackles, nine passes defended, and three interceptions. In Colorado's loss to Kansas, Hunter accomplished a feat not seen since 1980. He became the first player with 10 receiving TDs and multiple defensive interceptions in the same season in nearly three decades.

Shedeur Sanders has had no shortage of success either. The senior quarterback has thrown for 3,488 yards and 30 TDs. Sanders and Hunter can add to their numbers in Colorado's final season stretch. The two stars have helped the Colorado football squad make a notable improvement.

The Buffaloes went just 4-8 in 2023 and possess an 8-3 record with one more regular season game left. Deion Sanders captured his team's mentality toward the end of the season well with one sentence in Tuesday's media availability:

“We're gonna go to a bowl game and end this thing on the right note,” Sanders said, per Troy Finnegan.