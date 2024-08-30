Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders started Thursday's season opener strong. The QB found receiver Jimmy Horn for a 70-yard touchdown which had fans excited to say the least.

Video via MLFootball:

Sanders has played well so far in the game. The football world has taken notice of his impressive performance.

“Man, but @ShedeurSanders is so dang good though! Boy!” Ryan Clark wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“I think Shedeur Sanders is a top 5 pick next year,” Dan Orlovsky added.

Even LeBron James chimed in on Shedeur's play on Thursday.

It is clear that Sanders has what it takes to be a star. The entire sports world seems to be tuning in to watch Sanders and Colorado football.

Shedeur Sanders' undeniable potential

Again, expectations are extremely high for this Colorado team. Sure, they are not championship favorites or anything in that regard, but all eyes will be on Colorado throughout the 2024 campaign.

Deion Sanders is a true celebrity. He has many celebrity friends. As a result, even people who are not involved in the sports world often cheer for Colorado football. The added pressure is something to consider. Nevertheless, Shedeur clearly has been able to overcome any adversity and play well.

Sanders, 22, threw for 27 touchdowns and 3,230 yards during his first season with Colorado in 2023. He also only recorded three interceptions. He added four touchdowns on the ground.

Shedeur Sanders may emerge as a Heisman Trophy candidate in 2024. Many Heisman Trophy candidates come from big schools like Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. But Colorado football has the attention of the college football world now. If Sanders plays up to his full potential, he will enter that conversation.

For now, Sanders and Colorado will focus on their game against North Dakota State. They are currently trailing by a score of 20-17 at the half.