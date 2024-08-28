It will be Year 2 for Deion Sanders as the Colorado head coach, and it seems there are just as many questions heading into this season as there were last. Once again, the Buffaloes will be bringing in — after sending out — a heap of transfers, making it difficult to project how the team could perform in the upcoming season.

You can't deny the effect that Sanders has had on this once irrelevant Colorado football program. The Buffaloes were never known to be the talk of college football, much less the American sports world. But that's exactly what Coach Prime has turned them into in his own unique and robust way.

Things could have gone better than their 4-8 record, but when you consider the team increased its win total by three games from the season prior, it would seem at least some progress was made. Again, this program hasn't seen a winning season since 2016. Will residing in a new conference in the Big 12, and another year at the Power Four level for Sanders, have Colorado football ready to make another leap in 2024?

Colorado football finishes between third and fifth in Big 12

In its final season in the Pac-12, Colorado finished in a fairly familiar spot, that being last place. Overall, the Buffaloes finished 4-8 but went 1-8 in conference play.

The number of conference games for most Power Four conferences is moving to nine games, including the Big 12. From Sept. 12 until the regular-season finale on Nov. 29, the Buffaloes will be facing their conference opponents. Obviously, one area the Buffaloes need to improve upon is beating their conference foes.

If Colorado doesn't win more than one conference game this year, then there might need to be more discussions coming out of Boulder. Hopefully, the new portal additions work out, and if they do, this year's team should be improved. It’s pretty bold to say they could finish as high as third in the conference out of the now 16 teams. Fifth is probably more reasonable, and even that may seem a bit too ambitious. Nonetheless, it should at the least be good enough to make a bowl game.

Deion Sanders has to choose on Travis Hunter's main position

Sanders might have one of the best overall players in college football in two-way player Travis Hunter. But something may have to give this season if the junior can't stay healthy.

Last year, Hunter went down after just three games. The injury, which cost him three games, was due to a late hit on the sideline that lacerated his liver. While it was a bit of a fluke hit, Hunter's playing time was no joke. Between playing receiver on offense and corner on defense, plus some special teams time, Hunter totaled 1,102 snaps, according to the team's site.

Even as youthful and talented as Hunter is, that's a large workload to carry for any player. Sanders will most likely have to come to terms with either limiting Hunter's snap count on one side of the ball or ruling one out altogether. More than likely, Sanders would lean towards Hunter playing defense.

Colorado's passing defense ranked 124th in the country in yards allowed, averaging 276.9 per game at 12.35 yards per completion. The Buffaloes have enough receivers to make up for his loss.

Colorado football starts off either 4-1 or 5-0

The Buffaloes will need to make a hot start to the season if they're going to make anyone believe in them this year. But it's not exactly the easiest first month.

To begin the season, they'll go up against FCS powerhouse North Dakota State, followed by back-to-back road games against rivals Nebraska and Colorado State, then their first set of Big 12 conference games at home versus Baylor, and back on the road at UCF.

There aren't necessarily any sure wins there, but there are also no definitive losses either. These games will be important in setting the trajectory for the rest of the Buffaloes' season. They'll have a bye week after UCF, then it’s on to No. 18 Kansas State. In five of the last seven games, Colorado will face a preseason top 25 ranked opponent.

Colorado football will be a top 10 passing team in the country

Even though the offense struggled mightily toward the end of last season due to poor offensive line play, the Buffaloes were still the 16th-ranked passing team in the country. They averaged 294.7 yards per game at 11.23 yards per completion.

If the offensive line is truly improved and Shedeur Sanders gets time in the pocket, then this unit can only improve and potentially become a top 10 team in the country in passing. Even after missing playing time due to injury and struggling behind a poor offensive line, Sanders still posted impressive numbers. He threw for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns, and three interceptions. His yardage total was the 25th best in the country.

The Colorado receiver room is also loaded with talent, ranging from Travis Hunter to Jimmy Horn Jr. to transfer additions LaJohntay Wester and Will Sheppard. There will be no shortage of talent for Sanders to throw to this season.