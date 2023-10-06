The Colorado football team has fallen back down to earth the past couple of weeks with back-to-back losses after starting the season 3-0. Deion Sanders was brought in during the offseason to flip a team over that went 1-11 last season, and he's done a good job. He completely changed the roster by bringing in a hefty load of new transfers, and his method has seemed to work so far. The Buffaloes started the season 3-0 and one of those wins came against TCU, who made the national title game last season. This Colorado team has already proved that they are much better than last year, but they might not be as good as we originally thought.

One major bright spot on the Colorado football team has been quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who had a record-breaking week one performance that put his name into the Heisman conversation. He's had a great season, but one Pac-12 assistant thinks that the Buffaloes are padding his stats a little bit.

“They really had some tells,” an anonymous assistant said, according to an article from The Athletic. “I think they want to rack up some stats for Shedeur. He really holds on to the ball a long time. I think he takes sacks because he doesn't want to affect his completion percentage. He's playing a little different than he did earlier in the season. Before he showed that he was willing to step up and escape through the B-gaps. Now, he's retreating more.”

That is a take that might rile up Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team. They have been feeding on any disrespect that comes their way this season, and this could be the next piece of bulletin board material for the squad.

Colorado football will try to end their two game losing skid this weekend when they hit the road to take on Arizona State football.