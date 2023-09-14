Colorado State football head coach Jay Norvell decided to take a shot at Colorado football coach Deion Sanders ahead of the teams’ Rocky Mountain Showdown on Saturday. The Buffaloes are a 22.5-point favorite on Saturday, and now Norvell has given them even more bulletin board material. Colorado cornerback Shilo Sanders, Deion’s son, has just one question for teams who want to poke the bear like that: Why?

“I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off,” Norvell said on his radio show. “When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me.”

After that thinly veiled shot at Deion Sanders — who is almost always interviewed in a hat and sunglasses — his son Shilo went on the Pat McAfee Show to talk about this weekend’s matchup.

“Why do they do that? We were just talking about that. They just make it worse,” Shilo Sanders said about opposing players and coaches talking trash about Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program. “Why do they do this to themselves every week? Coach Prime is a cool guy. You don’t have to be like that.”

This is the third time in three weeks that an opponent has had some disparaging comments about the Sanders’ Colorado football program. Nebraska coach Matt Rhule and TCU offensive coordinator Kendal Briles both got into a war of words with Coach Prime before their games, and the Buffaloes upset the ranked Horned Frogs and whooped their rival Cornhuskers.

Now, after Jay Norvell’s comments, the Buffaloes look to go 3-for-3 on shutting their loud-mouthed opponents up on the field.