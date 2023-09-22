Colorado football is already off to a 3-0 start, but they now face their toughest test of the season so far when they go up against No. 10 Oregon football. However, Skip Bayless believes that Deion Sanders and his Buffaloes squad can beat this test.

Despite Colorado being 21-point underdogs to Oregon, Bayless refuses to doubt Sanders and believes they'll get the win thanks to their offensive talent.

“Colorado is a 21-point underdog. I think that’s a sign from above. They’re gonna go in there and do exactly what they did to TCU,” Skip Bayless said on FOX Sports Undisputed, “I watched carefully Oregon at Texas Tech and Oregon had a very difficult time atTexas Tech. I have watched carefully these weapons that Shedeur has. Dylan Edwards is a true freshman and he is a game-breaker. Receivers, that little Jimmy Horn can play, he can get free and separate. Weaver the receiver just gets open.”

Both Oregon and the Buffaloes have started 3-0, meaning one team will get their first loss of the season while the other advances to 4-0. Though Oregon struggled with Texas Tech in Week 2 as Bayless said, Colorado football also struggled with getting wins over TCU and Colorado State. It's certainly impressive that Colorado has been able to play resiliently and get those wins, but they will now have to prove they can do so against a top-10 team in college football.

However, if there's anything the past three weeks have taught fans, it's to not doubt Deion Sanders and his squad. With back-to-back games versus Oregon and USC, the Buffaloes have a chance to prove themselves once and for all.