Deion Sanders and his Colorado football team enter Week 4 with their biggest competition yet this season in the Oregon Ducks. The Buffaloes won't have the homefield advantage that they've had the past two weekends when they faced Nebraska and Colorado State. They'll have to travel to one of the toughest atmospheres not only in the Pac-12 but also in the country, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, OR.

The No. 19 ranked Buffaloes will be taking on the No. 10 ranked Ducks football team in what has now become one of the most anxiously awaited games of the season. Not many thought that to be true before the season started, mainly because no one believed in Colorado or how vastly different from personnel to attitude this Buffaloes team was this season. That soon changed when Colorado came out and beat the runner-up to the national championship last season, TCU, in a 45-42 thriller. And it continued to change after they beat Nebraska and Colorado State. But now is when the real games begin.

It can be argued that Colorado has had one of the toughest schedules this season. They faced a ranked TCU in Week 1 and then two bitter rivals in the following weeks. The next two weeks are now against top 10 opponents, in their own conference no less.

Is it possible for the Buffaloes to do the impossible once again? They've done it three times already this season, but now the opponent is much more daunting. Do Sanders and the Buffaloes have a shot against this Ducks team? Let's get into Colorado football's Week 4 predictions.

4. Colorado football's defense will give up the most points to date

Head coach Deion Sanders has admitted that his team hasn't played a complete game yet. But one side of the ball, in particular, will need to play their best football against the Ducks, and that's the defense. Against Nebraska, the Buffaloes only surrendered 14 points. But that was also against the mightily struggling Cornhuskers offense led by quarterback Jeff Sims, who is a consistent turnover machine.

Against TCU and surprisingly Colorado State, the Buffaloes gave up 42 and 35 points, respectively. The Ducks have a much more potent, high-powered offense than either of those teams. The over/under for the game is 70.5, according to FanDuel. I believe that's actually low. I think the Ducks, at home, have a good shot of putting up a near 50 points alone. The Colorado football defense, even with Travis Hunter, hasn't been great. Now we'll get to see one without him for a whole game.

3. Shedeur Sanders will throw for at least 350 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception

Sanders is averaging 417 yards passing and just over three touchdowns a game. His lone interception came in last week's game against the Rams. Sanders has become one of the most must-see quarterbacks in the country with the way he is not only lighting up stat sheets but also helping Colorado win games. Most believed he would just live off his name that was on the back of his jersey, but with every passing week, the son of Deion is proving his worth as one of the most exciting players in the entire country.

Looking back to Oregon football's matchup against their toughest opponent this season when they faced Texas Tech, they allowed quarterback Tyler Shough to pass for 282 yards and three touchdowns. Though Colorado's offensive line will face a much more talented Oregon defensive front on Saturday, if they can give him time, Sanders should once again be able to put up some big stats, throwing for at least 350 yards and a couple of touchdowns. However, as well as he takes care of the football throughout his career thus far, look for him to throw his second interception in as many weeks against the Ducks.

2. Colorado football will be more disciplined than Oregon

One thing about this Buffaloes football team that is interesting is that they've yet to have a game where they've been penalized for 100 yards. That's pretty telling of the coaching, considering you have basically a whole new team from scratch. However, the concerning part is that they are getting worse by the week, with the game against the Rams being their worst of the season, drawing 10 flags for 87 yards.

In their most competitive game of the season against Texas Tech, the Ducks drew a staggering 14 penalties for 124 yards. If Colorado can capitalize on these types of mistakes by the Ducks, it could be highly beneficial. The biggest question for the Buffaloes is if they can stay relatively penalty-free surrounded by a loud Oregon crowd.

1. Colorado football suffers its first loss of the season

As the season goes on, the more we get to see the identity and the personnel of what this Deion Sanders-led team looks like. Coming into the season, it was a bit of a mystery. Luckily for Sanders and his Buffaloes team, he's already exceeded the Buffaloes' win total from last season, so everything else is just icing on the cake. But Sanders doesn't see it that way.

This team is impossible to predict this season, even now after three games. Oregon will now be their toughest test to date in a rough environment on the road. The Buffaloes, similar to their Week 1 matchup against TCU, are a 21-point underdog. I think this game will be much closer than that because of the abilities of Shedeur Sanders and his wide receivers. Offensive line play will be crucial to that happening, however.

Colorado has lost nine of their last 10 in this matchup. Vastly different team or not, I just don't believe the Buffaloes will pull this one out. Colorado goes down for their first loss.