Travis Hunter had some fun at the expense of Deion Sanders on the latest edition of The Travis Hunter Show. The Buffaloes had an amazing season, finishing 9-3 and clinching a bid in a bowl game. Colorado ultimately fell short of making the Big 12 championship in their first season back in the conference and, ultimately, the expanded College Football Playoffs.

Often, players opt out of participation in bowl games especially if they look to declare for the NFL Draft come the end of the season. Several notable players from last year's draft class chose to sit out their team's bowl games. Among them are Jayden Daniels (LSU), Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State), Keon Coleman (FSU), Chop Robinson (Penn State), Olu Fashanu (Penn State), and Brock Bowers (Georgia).

But, Sanders confidently said that his Buffaloes will participate in the bowl game and won't opt out in a press availability

“Our kids are going to play in our bowl game because that’s what we signed up to do and we’re going to finish. We’re not going to tap out, because that throws off the structure of next season. There’s a couple teams that laid an egg in the bowl game and hadn’t recovered since,” Sanders said, appearing to allude to his alma mater Florida State who had several opt outs before their 63-3 blowout against Georgia.

Hunter poked fun at his coach's assertion and playfully said that he wasn't playing in Colorado's upcoming bowl game.

Kaden Sonnabend asked, Are you playing in the bowl game brother?

“No I quit, I quit yesterday,” Hunter replied with playful sarcasm.

“It’s over with?”

“Yeah it’s over with.

“That was the last time we’ll see you in a Buffalos uniform?”

“Yeah that was the last time. They’ve got to pay me about $5 million or me to play.

“Where are the collective guys at, who’s got the check?”

Hunter laughed before he said, “No, I’m playing in the bowl game man, coach already told y’all. We already had this conversation.”

Hunter's participation in Colorado's upcoming bowl game will be the coronation of an amazing college football career that could possibly end in him winning the Heisman trophy and being selected at the top of the NFL Draft.