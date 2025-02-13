Colorado football star Travis Hunter made a shocking move ahead of the NFL Draft Combine. Although Hunter is one of the names to be the No. 1 overall pick, there's still some work to do. He needs to go through the Draft Combine, but he is listed as a cornerback instead of a wide receiver.

The dual-position player stood out on both sides of the ball. He played nearly every snap of the game for Colorado football. As a receiver, he had 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. Both his receptions and touchdown metrics led the Big 12 conference.

However, he stood out on the defensive side of the ball as well. He had four interceptions, 11 pass deflections, as well as a forced fumble. Hunter was a ball-hawk and frequently shut down one side of the field. For him to play both sides is impressive. Still, he's had his fair share of criticism for playing both positions.

Even though Eric Bienemy believed that Hunter should play the receiver position, other guys felt differently. For example, Richard Sherman feels that he should go into the league as a cornerback. No matter what, this will always be a discussion and a talking point until he suits up for his first game.

Is Travis Hunter making the smart NFL Draft Combine decision?

It's tough to say, considering he's been elite on both sides of the ball. His receiving numbers and defensive metrics are great enough separately. To pair them together, though, presents another question. Will he pick the cornerback or wide receiver? Even though he's elite at both, playing only one would be better in the NFL.

His cornerback numbers were among some of the best. Although his tackle numbers were down, he made a point to shut down the best opposing receiver. As a result, Hunter won the Heisman Trophy, and became the first defensive back to win the award since Charles Woodson.

That metric alone is impressive and shows his incredible ability on the defensive side. His ball skills are supreme, and were some of the best in college football. The NFL Scouting Combine runs from Feb. 27 through March 2. He'll participate in the defensive back drills on February 28.

If he ends up becoming a full-time cornerback in the pros, he could still be used for specific formations or plays on offense, much like how Sanders was used during his Hall of-Fame career. At the end of the day, the Colorado football star can excel and further prove his case to be a top pick.