The Colorado football team appears to have taken some strides since last season as they are off to a solid 4-1 start this season. A big reason why the Buffaloes are playing so well is the play of Travis Hunter. Hunter does it all for the Buffaloes, and he excels at all. He is one of the best wide receivers in college football, and he is also one of the best defensive backs in college football. Because of his high level of play, he is now the highest-rated player in EA Sports College Football 2025.

“Travis Hunter is now the Highest-Rated Player in EA CFB 25 (97 OVR),” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “Through 5 Games, he has stuffed the stat sheet on both sides of the ball -46 Receptions -561 Yards -6 TDs -16 Tackles -1 Forced Fumble -3 PD -2 INTs.”

Rankings in the game depend on how players do in real life, and Hunter has been absolutely balling. He has earned that top overall spot.

There have been a lot of updates to other players as well, and here are some other notable risers and fallers:

“NEW: CFB25 Ratings Update,” On3 said in a post. “Travis Hunter (+2) 97 Ashton Jeanty (+4) 96 DJ Uiagalelei (-1) 84 Ryan Williams (+1) 82 Donovan Edwards (-1) 90 Dylan Raiola 82 (+2) Cam Ward (+2) 91.”

Shedeur Sanders thinks Travis Hunter is the best player in CFB

Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders knows that Travis Hunter is in the Heisman conversation, and he would get Sanders' vote. Sanders thinks that Hunter is the best player in college football.

“I feel like Travis [Hunter] deserves it,” Shedeur Sanders said, according to an article from On3. “He is the best player in college football. Not one of the best, he is the best player in college football. I think a lot of people take him for granted and what he’s able to do.”

If Hunter keeps playing the way he has been, he will likely go to New York as a Heisman finalist.