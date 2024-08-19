Colorado football star Travis Hunter is one of the top players in college football due to his two-way status and ability to play both wide receiver and cornerback, but there are some who wonder if he will be able to do both at the NFL level, or if he should focus on one side of the ball to maximize his success at the next level. Pro Hall of Fame cornerback Champ Bailey spoke on the dilemma, encouraging Travis Hunter to focus on one side of the ball.

“No, no value. focus on one thing,” Champ Bailey said on The Dominique Foxworth Show. “It is extremely hard to play both ways. Now you could be a special play kind of guy, come in, run a few. Okay, that's fine but do not try to do both at a high level. Don't try to be Justin Jefferson and Pat Surtain, you better pick one but you're going to get exposed. I mean like I said guys today are bigger, faster, stronger. When I played, yeah I was in that same boat I could have been drafted as a receiver or corner, but I'm glad I chose what I chose and stuck with it and then just had a few plays here and there throughout my career. That's what he should be shooting for don't try to do everything.”

Based on Hunter and Colorado football head coach, Deion Sanders' comments, it seems like Hunter will try to play both sides of the ball at the NFL level. Hunter has intriguing skills at both positions, but some NFL teams might value his cornerback skills more, as that is usually seen as a harder position to play.

What is Travis Hunter's outlook after this season at Colorado football?

When looking at early mock drafts for 2025, Hunter is consistently a top-10 pick. For the most part, he is described as a top corner who could be a second or third option in a passing offense. That could be valuable, especially for a team that needs cornerback help and already has a top receiver.

Hunter is often mocked behind Michigan cornerback Will Johnson, who is likely going to be one of the top picks in next year's draft, and is viewed as a lockdown corner as well.

It will be interesting to see if Hunter or Will Johnson go first in next year's draft based on how this season goes with Colorado and Michigan.