The Colorado football made an addition to their defensive coaching staff as former Michigan and Alabama coach George Helow is joining the Buffaloes. Helow was with the Wolverines as a LBs coach and then he joined the Alabama staff shortly before they played Michigan in the College Football Playoff last year. Now, Helow is joining Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team.

“SOURCES: Colorado is hiring George Helow as Senior Defensive Coach where he'll work closely with Buffs DC Robert Livingston,” Bruce Feldman said in a post. “Helow is a former Michigan LBs coach who spent time last season as a Special Asst. to Nick Saban at Alabama. Has experience at multiple SEC & Big Ten schools.”

This is a good hire for Colorado football as their defense certainly needs work from last year, and George Helow has been part of some impressive defenses. The two years that he spent at Michigan were both with terrific defenses that ranked near the top of the country.

Last season, the Colorado defense was a major issue and it was a big reason why they finished the season with a 4-8 record. They had a lot of glaring weaknesses, and if they are going to be as good as they think they are this year, that defense better have fixed a lot of problems. Getting guys like Helow on the staff that have worked around successful defenses is certainly a step in the right direction.

Colorado football has a lot of improvements to make

The defense wasn't the only issue for Colorado football last year as they were all-around not a very good football team. The defense was certainly a bigger concern than the offense and it needed to be addressed more in the offseason, but the Buffaloes had a lot of things that they needed to fix this offseason. We won't have to wait much longer before we see the team in action for the first time, and we will see if they have really improved as much as their players and coaches say they have.

No matter what happens, win or lose, the Buffaloes will certainly be a popular team to watch this year. Because of their confidence despite their 4-8 record last year, there aren't a lot of people outside of Boulder rooting for this team to have success. The Buffaloes have a lot of people to prove wrong, and it sounds like they believe that they will.

Colorado will start the season on August 29th against North Dakota State.