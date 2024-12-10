While Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman is preparing for their matchup against Indiana Football, he couldn't help but give love to Colorado football star and Heisman finalist Travis Hunter. On the Outta Pocket Podcast, Freeman explained that his pick for the Heisman Trophy is rather simple.



I’m going to start by saying I haven’t watched either of them play a game; I’ve seen highlights, and both of them are amazing players. But to see what Travis Hunter is doing on both sides of the ball is unprecedented. I know Charles Woodson did it, but I don’t know, it’d be interesting to look at the stats.

“Was Charles Woodson's stats on both sides of the ball as impressive as Travis Hunter's? To play how many plays at that high of a level, and not just to play but to impact the game, that’s hard. I would vote for Travis Hunter.”

Woodson won the Heisman in 1997 he was primarily a defensive back, where he had seven interceptions in 11 games that season. Offensively, he had 11 catches for 231 yards and two touchdowns. He also added one rushing touchdown. He added one return on a punt, too, for a TD.

Colorado football's Travis Hunter has Marcus Freeman's seal of approval

On the flip side, Hunter, as a wide receiver, has been dominant. He has 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns and adds in a rushing touchdown. As a defensive back, he has four interceptions this year. Also, Hunter has routinely been assigned the opposing team's top receiver.

Regardless, those are two very different times. Still, there hasn't been a dual-threat player like Hunter since Woodson. From a statistical perspective, Hunter has been the better player. Although the race is close between him and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Freeman has his mind made up. For the Notre Dame head coach, he sees the Heisman about how it impacts his team.

“He’s impacting the game on both sides. I just would never even think to try it because it’s never been done before, it’s never been done to play at that high of a level on both sides of the ball. If there is another Travis Hunter that can do that, then shoot, I’m all for it, man.”

Colorado football will have their representative in New York City, hoping to win the Heisman Trophy. However, while Hunter looks to bring home some hardware, he'll unfortunately not be a part of the College Football Playoff. Regardless, his performance this season has been a historic one, and one that Freeman has the seal of approval on.