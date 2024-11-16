The Deion Sanders brand was a major reason why a big chunk of America first became enthralled with Colorado football. The team has obviously boasted high-caliber talent since he arrived in December of 2022, but the dynamic head coach immediately grabbed headlines. Now, while still focusing on the massive turnaround that Sanders is leading, people are thoroughly appreciating the stars who are shining on the field. Travis Hunter tops the list.

The wide receiver/cornerback hybrid is arguably the face of college football, dazzling fans with his elite athleticism and versatility. He continues to fill his highlight reel, which should come in handy for the NFL Draft and Heisman Trophy voting. He is concerned with the latter at the moment and even flashed the iconic pose after making yet another memorable play.

Freshman Colton Hood expertly broke up a pass intended for Utah wide receiver Munir McClain in the first quarter, and Hunter was ready to pounce on the live ball. He secured a 21-yard interception return, capping it off by doing the “Heisman.” Following the pose, he tossed the pigskin in the air and incurred an unsportsmanlike penalty. The whole sequence perfectly sums up the Buffaloes' polarizing nature.

Hunter is the current favorite to win the illustrious collegiate prize this December, and he is making sure everyone knows it. Ashton Jeanty is posting an all-time great running back season for Boise State, and much like Hunter is doing for Colorado, he has helped launch his team into the College Football Playoff conversation. Both of these remarkable talents are combining to form one of the most exciting Heisman Trophy races in recent memory. Hunter's two-way impact is expected to give him the edge, though.

The 2023 Consensus All-American, an honor he will surely attain again in 2024, displayed his complete skill set on Saturday versus the Utes. He linked up with stellar quarterback Shedeur Sanders for an incredibly difficult catch near the end of the first half. Hunter fought off two defenders to complete the 28-yard reception, which came on a fourth-and long situation. The Buffaloes scored on the next play to build a 21-9 lead (up 35-16 at time of print).

Looking back, it would have been better if Travis Hunter waited to pull out the Heisman pose for his tremendous grab, especially since his interception was caused by Colton Hood. There are some people who would have preferred he not do the move at all, though (Jeanty has done it too, including back in September). Nevertheless, the 21-year-old is making a strong argument for the award.

Hunter entered Colorado's home game versus Utah with 69 catches for 856 yards and nine touchdowns and two interceptions, 21 combined tackles and seven passes defensed. Colorado football is hoping to capitalize on his immense contributions and capture their first Big 12 championship in 23 years.

A win over the Utes would push them closer to that milestone-moment, which in turn would make it even more likely that Hunter etches his name in history.