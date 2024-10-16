Travis Hunter makes case for Heisman Trophy over Ashton Jeanty

As the college football season hits its halfway point, two players have emerged as the clear frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy: Colorado’s Travis Hunter and Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty. The two-star players have dominated headlines this season for their sensational play and can almost certainly be counted on to stay in the running when the season draws to a close. But, which one of these amazing talents will ultimately win the covenant trophy?

In a recent conversation with Robert Griffin III on his podcast Outta Pocket with RGIII, Hunter made his Heisman case.

“I know I can win it, but I don’t know who’s there. I mean y’all see Ashton Jeanty, it’s not like we haven’t seen a running back that’s good. We haven’t seen a player that plays both ways and I’m gonna keep saying that.”

He continued, “He has, I think, 95 carries for 1,000 yards. If I had 95 catches, how much yards you think I’d have? If I had 95 targets on defense what you think I’d have? If I had 95 catches on offense, what do you think I’d have…So I try to tell you, he’s got double the touches I’ve got on the offensive side of the ball and I still have defensive stats that’s still crazy and we’re only in Week 6, So I’m not gonna argue about it.”

Hunter is indeed having a phenomenal season as a two-way player. He has played 322 snaps on offense and 341 on defense, a staggering workload for a player of his caliber who is expected to be a game-changer on both sides of the ball. He currently leads the Big 12 with 49 receptions, 587 yards, and six touchdowns as a receiver while also excelling as a cornerback with 16 tackles, two interceptions, and a forced fumble that ultimately led Colorado to a resounding win over Baylor. Hunter certainly has a great case to be the Heisman Trophy frontrunner.

But, Ashton Jeanty’s stats are truly special. He is a focal point of the Boise State offense, putting up monster numbers just six games into the season. He’s accumulated 1,248 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns and isn’t far off from eclipsing Barry Sanders’s record of 2,628 yards and 37 touchdowns for Oklahoma in 1988 if his stellar play continues.

His game against Oregon, one of the best teams in the country, certainly speaks to his viability as a Heisman contender. He finished the game with 192 rushing yards and three touchdowns, rushing for more yards than Oregon’s runningback room by himself on eight less attempts. His proficient game almost led in a upset victory although the Ducks ultimately pulled through in a 37-34 win.

Nevertheless, the viability of both their Heisman cases will certainly rest on consistency and team success. Colorado prepares for a matchup against Arizona on Saturday at 4 PM EST with the game being broadcast on Fox. Meanwhile, Boise State faces off against UNLV on Friday at 10:30 PM EST with the game being broadcast on on CBS Sports Network.