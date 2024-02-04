Colorado football coach Deion Sanders is making some suggestions to improve the Senior Bowl game. Sanders wants more black athletes involved.

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders is offering some suggestions on how to improve the college football Senior Bowl. Sanders would like the game moved to Atlanta incorporating players from historically black colleges and universities, per his social media.

Sanders suggested the Senior Bowl be played indoors in Atlanta, to attract more viewers and fans. He wants the game accompanied by a combine, where the top 50 players from historically black schools compete with the top 50 seniors who didn't quality for the football game. The coach is also calling for more schools to be represented.

Sanders is entering his second season with Colorado football. Before his time in Boulder, Sanders was the head coach at Jackson State, a historically black college. He finished his time there with a 27-6 record in three seasons. Sanders has frequently called for more opportunities for African American athletes, both during and after his time at Jackson State. He's also advocated for better funding and resources for historically black schools.

The Senior Bowl has been played in Mobile, Alabama, since 1951. The game is played on the campus of South Alabama. This season, the National Team defeated the American Team, 16-7 in the game. It will be interesting to see if any of the changes Sanders is asking for are made for the Senior Bowl game.

Colorado football had a 4-8 season with Sanders in 2023 as head coach, in the school's final season in the Pac-12 Conference. The team is moving to the Big 12 for 2024 competition. Big things are expected from Colorado football in 2024, as well as for Sanders and his son Shedeur Sanders, who is the quarterback for Colorado.