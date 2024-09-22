Baylor football wide receiver Jamaal Bell's 100-yard touchdown against Colorado football had fans buzzing. The matchup between Baylor football and Colorado football lived up to the hype. While Baylor fans were hyped, Colorado fans were stunned. Folsom Field went silent after Bell crossed the endzone. Once he secured the six points, reactions flew in.

BAYLOR 100-YD KICKOFF RETURN TD 🔥



Jamaal Bell to the 🏠 pic.twitter.com/Didsi6Kl5O — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 22, 2024

One person praised Bell's 100-yard TD saying, “Jamaal Bell just took it to the house! What an explosive play—Baylor is on fire!” Baylor football has a 2-1 record, with their only loss coming against No. 12 Utah in Salt Lake City. In their second Big-12 game, they're proving to many people they're building a solid program.

Head coach Dave Aranda is hoping to get the program back to where it was three years ago. After their 2021 Sugar Bowl win, it's been a mediocre run in Waco. However, the 2024 season looks to be different. On the flip side, others used the touchdown to spread more hate to Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.

What else did people say about Baylor Football WR Jamaal Bell's 100-yard TD?

Immediately following the touchdown, someone suggested that Baylor football winning their Week 3 matchup would send the NCAA into a frenzy.

NCAA hoping Baylor can beat Colorado tonight. pic.twitter.com/kJd0EjeVH6 — Taylor Bevill (@TSB3189) September 22, 2024

Someone critiqued Colorado football's inability to play Power-5 opponents. “When Coach Prime plays actual Div 1 college teams they don’t look so great. I wonder if Mini Prime (referring to Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders) will stay till the end of this game?”

Colorado football has been the talk of the NCAA for many reasons. Deion and Colorado banned a Denver Post reporter for speaking ill about the team. They also have a 2-1 record but have shown flaws against North Dakota State and No. 22 Nebraska.

Another tweet came in. Someone acknowledged the double-edged sword of Deion being a former special teams player, yet being a prime defender.

“I know prime time was on the sidelines admiring that s**t and at the same time mad as s**t.”

As of writing this, Baylor is winning 31-24 against Colorado with a little over two minutes left in the fourth quarter.