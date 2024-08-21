While the Colorado football team is preparing for the upcoming season which has major expectations being led by head coach Deion Sanders and stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, one has to think the NFL could be impacted by the program. The reason being that Sanders and Hunter already have major NFL buzz where they could easily get taken towards the top of the first round with the upcoming college football season looking to solidify their position.

Starting with Sanders, the star quarterback has already made a name for himself from his time with Jackson State and then with the Buffaloes where last season he threw 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns, and three interceptions. Looking at Field Yate's latest mock draft on ESPN of the 2025 NFL draft, he has the Tennessee Titans taking Sanders despite having Will Levis on the roster.

“If Tennessee is picking this high, it would — like with the Panthers — at least invite questions about whether to address quarterback again,” Yates wrote. “I would argue yes for the Titans, though, as Will Levis being a second-round pick last year makes the financial side of this situation far less complicated than Carolina's predicament, allowing them to move on from him. Sanders could wind up in the conversation for the first overall pick of the draft, as he's an absolutely surgical pocket passer. He completed 69.3% of his throws last season and threw just three interceptions. He has great arm strength and pristine accuracy.”

Sanders is the second quarterback taken in the mock draft with University of Georgia's Carson Beck taken with the first overall pick by the New York Giants. However, as Fields mentions, Sanders could be in the conversation for that selection.

Colorado football star Travis Hunter joins Shedeur Sanders in first round

Onto Hunter who has emerged as one of the more exciting players in the nation due to his dual-threat ability playing receiver and also corner back. After catching 57 passes for 721 yards and five touchdowns along with three interceptions and 31 total tackles, Yates has the Colorado football star going to the Seattle Seahawks at No. 11 as he looks to excel.

“There will be intense debate over whether Hunter is best suited to be a full-time receiver, a full-time cornerback or some combination of both,” Yates wrote Wednesday. “I don't know the answer myself right now, but I do know he's one of the most talented playmakers I've studied in some time. Hunter has rare ball skills and off-the-charts instincts that make it easy for me to envision a world where he becomes an NFL star on either side of the ball. He's just that fluid, racking up 721 receiving yards on offense and 30 tackles on defense last season. That said, Seattle might lean into Hunter more on defense given its building blocks already in place at wideout, teaming him up with Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen.”

At any rate, before the NFL Draft gets going, the college football season has yet to begin where both Sanders and Hunter can solidify their spots as two of the most exciting players in the game with only a bright future ahead of them. First, they will help the Buffaloes improve after ending on a six-game skid last time as they open against North Dakota State on August 29.